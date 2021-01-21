By Virginia
DeMumbrum
The library is excited to announce plans to be open for in-person browsing beginning Feb. 1. With the county’s virus statistics showing great improvement, we look forward to returning to the same level of service we offered from June until early November last year.
Hours will remain the same, and curbside services will still be available. Those wishing to enter the building to select books or use the computers will be required to wear a mask over their nose and mouth and to practice social distancing. Visitors will be asked to limit their stay to an hour or less per day.
The play area will remain closed, and all programs will continue to be virtually at this time. Please call or check the website for the most current information, as the situation can change rapidly.
FUN FACT: Did you know there are now “Snow Farmers” in Whitehall? A small but dedicated group of residents banded together to purchase a snow machine so the sledding hill can be open anytime the weather is below freezing!
The machine can be used for other community events as well. For more information, check out their Facebook page (White Lake Snow Farmers). If you are interested in helping to support their work, checks payable to White Lake Wanderland can be sent to 312 S. Division, Whitehall.
• New Story Trail Plans
There’s a new story trail available, and it’s in a slightly different location than usual. “Up the Creek” has been posted in the wooded area within the library parking lot. When you finish the story, head over to the curbside area and pick up an activity bag to take home.
The bags are available during curbside hours while supplies last. The next story, called “Red Sled,” will be posted at Lion’s Park near the bottom of Whitehall’s sledding hill in mid February.
The library is also planning some story trail variations for grown-ups. The first one will be a “Snoga” trail, featuring a series of winter yoga poses people can try while wearing snow pants instead of yoga pants. Watch for it at Goodrich Park in late February.
About White Lake Community Library
The White Lake Community Library is a district library serving all residents within the boundaries of the Whitehall District Schools. Located at 3900 White Lake Dr. in Whitehall, the library provides a broad range of digital and print materials and audiovisual items for all ages.
The library also offers a variety of (currently virtual) programs for children, teens and adults as well as wireless internet access and computers for public use. For more information, visit the library website at wlclib.org or call 231-894-9531.