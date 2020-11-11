Due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in Muskegon County, and the resulting strain on the hospital system, the library has made the difficult decision to return to Phase 2 of the re-opening plan.
This means the building will be closed to the public, but staff will continue working during our ‘new normal’ hours and will provide almost all services in a contactless way. These include:
Curbside pick-up of books and other materials
Contactless printing, copying and faxing
Wi-Fi hotspots and laptops that can be borrowed for a week at a time
Telephone assistance for library matters
Free Wi-Fi in the parking lot
Limited appointments for computer use in the lobby
Broad range of digital books, movies and magazines available online 24/7
This was not an easy decision to make, but the health and safety of our community and its residents is paramount. Additionally, moving to curbside may help us avoid a total shutdown. Having fewer staff in the building each day decreases the likelihood that we will need to close completely for a two-week quarantine when a staff member tests positive.
Staff will be available by phone to help you navigate the curbside process or assist you with printing, copying, and faxing documents. We have also set up a “Window Shopping” collection for those who much prefer browsing the shelf instead of searching for books online. Just come to the windows of the meeting room to peruse the books on display. Tell us which one(s) you want, and we’ll check them out and get them to you through our contactless pick-up system.
Anyone with a library card can also access thousands of downloadable books, movies, magazines and more from the safety of home. Visit the website at wlclib.org to find out more. If you don’t yet have a library card, one can be issued by phone or email.
Lack broadband internet at home? Check out a Wi-Fi hotspot and take the internet home with you. We also have a limited number of laptops that can be checked out for one week.
We appreciate your understanding as we work to keep staff and patrons safe while still providing the services you need. We also look forward to the day when we can resume in-person library service.
FUN FACT: There is nothing fun about the facts related to this pandemic. As this article went to press, it was announced that the number of hospitalized COVID patients in Muskegon County had doubled in one week, from 60 to 120. PLEASE, PLEASE wear your masks, wash your hands, watch your distance, and avoid gatherings. Someone’s life may depend on it.
