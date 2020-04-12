Early morning, rain fell heavy through the night.
Birds sing in harmony.
Sun climbing slowly behind the clouds.
I know it’s there, and can see
Light that will carry us through another day.
While in the distance a human plays
Music for many to hear.
Hearts smile and eyes touch in joy, a tear
Falls as they join in song to connect. Love
Fills the air, and for a moment it’s all they know of.
And a nurse finishes her shift at the hospital.
Says she cries each night when she goes home. The death toll
Weighs heavy on her, but come morning she persists
To help more patients who are fighting the virus, her PPE enlists
Another day of work . . . pray it’s still protecting.
For the hospital is filled with coughs and gasps and something
She can’t see, but knows it’s there.
From deep within her heart she shares
While a group of neighbors sing joyfully, scattered yards away.
As a ninety year old woman smiles from her doorstep on her birthday.
She feels their warmth as they sing.
So much she’s seen through the years, and they bring
Her love and hope, for she’s been tucked inside.
Keeping a distance from a virus that does reside
Invisibly as we all shelter in place.
Though emotion knows no space.
So we hold the feeling that keeps us together.
The sun peeks through the morning clouds . . . the light severs\Through the gray morning sky.
Wind blows, birds sing and a mother cries.
As a line forms to test for COVID-19.
Humans wearing masks in hopes of finding help . . . they stand distancing
Themselves from each other. Only eyes touching as they understand
The feelings each know. Fighting for air and with hope they stand,Waiting for a chance to survive.
Throughout the world, the human spirit is so alive.
While hospital workers work tirelessly to save one life after another.Their hours and days stack endlessly, each person as sister and brother.
Caring for their colleagues and those in need.
Pure love is what feeds
Their drive, though they know they may be
Lying in a bed, as those they see
And care for, as each day progresses.
Hands dried from washing as love for life caresses
Them . . . and from balconies in Italy, they cheer.
While a shift changes at a hospital.
From a distance they applaud as a tear
Falls from eyes so tired but hopeful.
Pray relief comes, but the love from their voices will pullThem through another day, as grocery workers fill the shelves again.
Smiling, and wondering when
Life will be the same as they knew,
Before a pandemic grew,
And challenged the human race.
Scientists work round the clock searching for a cure to erase
This secretive killer that affects us all.
Their task is monumental, the burden falls
On each of us as we keep a distance to do our part.
Though we wish to touch, we believe in time it will part.
. . . And she said she watched through the ER window as they pushed him away in a wheel chair.
“I waved . . . That’s the last I’ve seen of him.
Been a few days, and they say he’s a fighter, but heavily sedated.
So I can’t speak with him,
seems an eternity, but in quarantine I’ve waited.”
And a doctor comes home from his shift.
Young child and wife to see, they greet
Through a window . . .
touches his young hand with glass in between, and speak.
Though it’s been a while since
They touched . . .
As humans love and connect carefully . . . from a distance.