By Greg Means

“Mr. Tiger”, Al Kaline, the Baseball Hall of Famer who starred for the Detroit Tigers for 22 seasons, was my boyhood hero. It was a sad day Monday, April 6, when I learned he died at home at the age of 85.

From a young age growing up in Lansing, Michigan, I listened to many of the Tigers’ games. Back in my childhood very few baseball games were televised. so often I listened to games on my transistor radio.

Listening to the games was my favorite summer pastime next to actually playing baseball with friends on the school ballfield. Nearly every day in the summer you could grab your glove, bat and ball and head to the diamond behind our elementary school and you were likely to find enough kids at the field to start a game. I was generally one of the youngest kids there, so I counted it an honor that the older boys would let me play. I didn’t even mind that I was most often the last player chosen for a team.

On those warm summer days I envisioned myself as Al Kaline as I played in the outfield, or I was batting at the plate. I dreamed of making a running catch of a ball hit to the wall, and then pivoting on one foot to fire the ball into home plate on a single skip to throw out a daring runner just like my hero did. While hitting, I thought about Kaline’s smooth swing and power, which resulted in a Hall of Fame-worthy 3,007 career hits and 399 home runs.

As I grew old I was able to actually travel the hour and a half to Detroit to watch “Mr. Tiger” play in person. Each year our Boy Scout Troop attended a game at Tiger Stadium, and while we always sat in the left field upper deck, where another hometown hero, Willie Horton, patrolled the field, my eyes were often glued to right field, “Kaline’s Corner,” where Al Kaline played.

Following his superlative career, Kaline joined the Tigers television broadcast team, and I enjoyed him describing the finer points of playing outfield and hitting because I knew he was a master of the game which has humbled many a ballplayer.

So, on May 19, 1986 when I was scheduled to interview the man described as a “gentleman” of the game and in life I was “over the moon” excited.

Would he be the hero I envisioned? Would he be difficult to interview? Would he act impatient and want to get the interview over with quickly?

My interview had nothing to do with baseball. I was to meet Al Kaline, an avid golfer, at Old Channel Trail Golf Course to talk about his tour of the 18 finest holes on Michigan golf courses to promote a challenge by the Michigan Travel Bureau. Old Channel’s No. 13, 4,410 yard par 4 hole was one of the holes in the challenge.

Kaline visited the course to play the hole, but inclement weather that day kept him from teeing up. However, I had the thrill of interviewing him in the clubhouse before we rode on a golf cart with course owner Meriam Leeke to hole No. 13 where she described its finer points to Kaline.

He met all my expectations and more. Interviewing him was like sitting down with a friend. He wasn’t in a hurry to leave and he was more than happy to talk baseball and to listen to my childhood memories of following my hero.

Hearing of “Mr. Tiger’s” death was hard for me. It was a blow to my wide-eyed, hero-worshipping memories. But, it also was a uplifting reminder that there are heroes in our lives who encourage us to be our best.

Thank you “Mr. Tiger.”