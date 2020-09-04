By Virginia DeMumbrum
School is back in session, and whether kids are attending in person, virtually, or some combination of the two, a library card is the new must-have item. Getting one is easy and free. Here’s how:
In Person: Stop in during open hours. We will need the child, their parent or guardian, and the adult’s photo ID with current address.
By Phone: Call Monday through Friday 10-5 (until 7 Tuesday and Thursday) to be issued a card for online access only. Basic contact information will be needed.
By Email: Send an email anytime to info@wlclib.org and we’ll get you set up. Please include the student’s name and address, and contact information for a parent or guardian.
DID YOU KNOW? Your child might already have a card! Thanks to a project spearheaded by the Muskegon Area District Library last fall, many students in the Whitehall District Schools already have one. Contact us to find out if one has been created for your child. We can issue the card in person, provide the account number over the phone, or simply mail you the card. It’s as easy as that!
New Feature for Busy Parents
If you are looking for picture books for your children, but don’t have time to browse for titles or place holds for everything, we have a new solution. Just pick up one of our “Express” bags, filled with 6-7 books selected by our youth services staff. There are bags of animal stories, fairy tales, board books, award winners, and more. We don’t have a way to order them online yet, but you can call or email us if you would like to request one for curbside pick-up.
Yoga on the Lawn now at 9 a.m.
Yoga on the lawn will continue on Wednesdays and Fridays through the month of September, weather permitting, but with a new start time of 9 a.m.Take advantage of this great opportunity for some gentle, mindful movement in the (socially distanced) company of others. Suggested donation is $5 to $10 per class.
About White Lake Community Library
The White Lake Community Library is a district library serving all residents within the boundaries of the Whitehall District Schools. Located at 3900 White Lake Drive in Whitehall, the library provides a broad range of digital and print materials and audiovisual items for all ages. The library also offers a variety of (currently virtual) programs for children, teens, and adults, as well as wireless internet access and computers for public use. For more information, visit the library website at wlclib.org or call 231-894-9531. Current hours are 10-2 on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and 3-7 on Tuesday and Thursday; other hours and Saturdays by appointment.