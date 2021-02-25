The library is pleased to be partnering with the White Lake Beacon and The Book Nook & Java Shop to create a unique book club experience.
The “Beacon Book Club” is a monthly event that begins with the Beacon publishing an article that includes the book title, a brief summary and some discussion questions. Readers are invited to send responses to editor@whitelakebeacon.com. Selected replies will be published in the Beacon on the last weekend of the month.
The first Wednesday of the following month, participants are welcome to attend live book discussions, either by Zoom or in-person with safety protocols in place.
The February selection is The World According to Fannie Davis: My Mother’s Life in the Detroit Numbers. The author, Bridgett M. Davis, will be joining the discussion via zoom on March 3 at 6:00. Even if you haven’t had a chance yet to read this month’s selection, consider attending the Zoom discussion to meet the author and find out more about this unforgettable, true story.
Copies of the book are available to borrow from the White Lake Community Library and to purchase from The Book Nook for 20% off. More information about the meeting, including the zoom link, is available on the Book Nook website www.thebooknookjavashop.com.
FUN FACT: The library’s 10 Wi-Fi hotspots have been borrowed a total of 144 times since late October. That’s 144 weeks of unlimited data provided to local residents, thanks to a grant from the Library of Michigan and the Institute of Museum and Library Services.
Laptops are also available to borrow for a week at a time. Anyone 18 or over with a valid White Lake Community Library card can check out a hotspot, a laptop, or both.
Sledding Story at the Sledding Hill
Check out Red Sled, the new story trail in Lion’s Park at the bottom of the sledding hill! This rollicking tale of a wild sled ride has hilarious illustrations, and will be available until March 3. Not a sledder? Park at the top of the sledding hill and take the stairs down to the park to read this story while enjoying a short walk.
For a little follow-up fun, pick up a creativity kit for kids at the library during open hours.
About White Lake Community Library
The White Lake Community Library is a district library serving all residents within the boundaries of the Whitehall District Schools. Located at 3900 White Lake Drive in Whitehall, the library provides a broad range of digital and print materials and audiovisual items for all ages.
The library also offers a variety of (currently virtual) programs for children, teens, and adults, as well as wireless internet access and computers for public use. For more information, visit the library website at wlclib.org or call 231-894-9531.