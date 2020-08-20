By Virginia
DeMumbrum
More changes coming to White Lake Community Library The pandemic has already brought many changes to the library and the ways we offer services, and now more changes are on the way.
Miss Hannah, the Youth Program Coordinator, is moving away to complete her education. Two other staff members are retiring. We will miss them all, but we certainly wish them well in their new adventures.
Two part-time positions have been posted on the library’s website, and we look forward to hiring more amazing new members of the library’s team.
Lighthouse Title Group Gives Back to the Community Lighthouse Title of Whitehall made a generous donation to the library on Monday, August 17, in celebration of National Nonprofit Day.
Each of the firm’s thirty offices throughout Michigan and Wisconsin selected a local nonprofit to receive their donation, and we were honored that the Whitehall office chose us. Nicki Stafford and Kelly Shaffer presented the check to Assistant Director Pam Osborn. We so appreciate their support of the library and the community through this donation.
New “Move White Lake” Program Coming Soon Finding ways to exercise during the pandemic can be challenging. To help people stay motivated, the library is implementing a new program that provides badges and prize drawings for people who meet their exercise goals. There will also be a special calendar on the library’s website to help people locate outdoor exercise options like Yoga on the Lawn. If you are aware of any organized outdoor activities, like classes or guided walks or small-group bike rides, please let us know so we can include them on the calendar. Call 231-894-9531 or send an email with your contact information to info@wlclib.org. Details about the new program’s start date will be coming soon.
FUN FACT: Did you know there are four electrical outlets on the library’s exterior walls? If you are using the Wi-Fi in the parking lot and need to charge your device, feel free to pull up a chair and plug in. A picnic table is also available near the staff entrance. It can be a bit sunny there in the morning, but is nicely shaded by afternoon.
About White Lake Community Library The White Lake Community Library is a district library serving all residents within the boundaries of the Whitehall District Schools. Located at 3900 White Lake Drive in Whitehall, the library provides a broad range of digital and print materials and audiovisual items for all ages. The library also offers a variety of (currently virtual) programs for children, teens, and adults, as well as wireless internet access and computers for public use. For more information, visit the library website at wlclib.org or call 231-894-9531.