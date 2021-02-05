By Viriginia DeMumbrum
The White Lake Community Library has moved our digital magazines from RBdigital to the Libby app as part of our OverDrive collection. You will continue to be able to browse, borrow, and enjoy all the same great magazines you loved in the RBdigital app, now available in Libby from OverDrive.
If you have already been enjoying the Libby app, there will be no change except that now you will find magazines there in addition to the books and audiobooks you can borrow anytime, anywhere, using your library card.
For those who have not yet tried the Libby app, all you need to get started is your library card number. The Libby app is easy to use and will guide you through the setup process. With just a few taps, you can start reading instantly on your phone or tablet. The digital library is available 24/7 without leaving home and is free from the library. Visit the website at wlclib.org for more information, or download the app from your app store.
FUN FACT: Did you know a book club in the small New Mexico town of Ruidoso is the reason that more than a third of its residents have been vaccinated against COVID-19? The ten members of the Fabulous Ladies Book Club were asked to help organize the vaccination effort for their community, and they have been hard at work since early January. Some club members have been volunteering more than 50 hours each week to operate the clinic.
Book Club News
New members are always welcome at the “Pick-Your-Own-Book” Club, which meets the second Tuesday of the month at 5:30 p.m. The club has continued to meet during the pandemic, gathering 6+ feet apart on the library lawn for outdoor meetings when the weather was good and meeting virtually when it turned cold. For the Feb. 9 meeting, participants are asked to select a book celebrating Black History Month to read and share their thoughts with the group. Need some ideas? Check out the browsing window at the library! We have some great new titles on display. For more information and to receive the Zoom link, call the library or check the website calendar at wlclib.org/calendar.
The Beacon Book Club is launching this month, too! Look below for more details about this unique club, which is a collaborative effort of the Beacon, the Book Nook and the library. Instead of meeting to discuss the selected book, participants will be invited to submit written answers to discussion questions, which will be published in the paper.
About White Lake Community Library
The White Lake Community Library is a district library serving all residents within the boundaries of the Whitehall District Schools. Located at 3900 White Lake Drive in Whitehall, the library provides a broad range of digital and print materials and audiovisual items for all ages. The library also offers a variety of (currently virtual) programs for children, teens, and adults, as well as wireless internet access and computers for public use. For more information, visit the library website at wlclib.org or call 231-894-9531.