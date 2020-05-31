By Tracy Renee Lee

Perhaps it is my work, however, it is not unusual for me to wonder about what type of death I will experience. Earlier this week, I received a death call to a home in close proximity to my funeral home. The following morning, the decedent’s daughter came in from Dallas to take care of her mother’s final arrangements. The decedent died suddenly, either in her sleep or as she began relaxing for the evening. She was in her bedclothes, sitting in front of her television when she was found.

Before arrival, the daughter began calling the funeral home on her way to East Texas from Dallas. Her mother was to be cremated, and she wanted to ensure that she would be able to see her before cremation took place.

Cremation is a unique circumstance in the process of laying a loved one to rest. The Federal Trade Commission stipulates that a dead human body must be embalmed, buried (if unembalmed), or cremated within 24 hours of death. If embalming, burial, or cremation are delayed beyond the 24-hour mark, the body must be refrigerated at a specified temperature as arrangements, permits, and consents are gathered. If proper care of the decedent will be delayed beyond a particular number of hours, refrigerated holding facilities begin imposing hefty fees for storing unembalmed bodies.

The decedent’s daughter arrived at the funeral home in time to view her mother prior to cremation. The suddenness of her mother’s death was very apparent as her daughter began crying, shaking, and calling out for her mother as she entered the funeral home.

Sudden deaths are those that occur without warning.

These types of death require special understanding and intervention.

Sudden deaths are more difficult to grieve and recover from than other deaths that give some warning.

Advance warning that death is coming allows family and friends time to prepare for their imminent loss.

Survivors of sudden death may find it beneficial to consult with a counselor, especially in the case of violence. (Mourning Light II, 2016)

Survivors may feel rage, impatience, confusion, or a sense of helplessness as the reality of death sets in. In such cases, seeing the decedent and planning or arranging final services can play a significant role in recovery.

In the case of sudden death, survivors may suffer from a sense of helplessness.

This feeling affects the survivor’s ability to function in an orderly fashion and negates one’s sense of power.

Often these feelings of helplessness lead to an incredible sense of rage.

Survivors may find that they are expressing aggression toward those who have helped or those who are trying to help.

These expressions may help the survivor deal more openly with their feelings; however, if they follow through with retribution, the situation needs immediate action. (Mourning Light II, 2016)

Certain survivors of sudden death withdraw from reality while others may seem animated. As they arrange and manage the final issues of a loved one’s life, either withdrawn or animated survivors may quickly become aggressive. The survivor may also begin creating a pseudo-reality, acting as though they either are the decedent or that they have a direct line of communication with, or impressions from, their loved one. They may vocalize that they know exactly what the decedent’s choices and wishes for services are, or that they know more than anyone else around about the choices and preferences of the deceased. They tend to become boisterous, bossy, and even bullyish toward the other survivors within the immediate circle of kinship. This type of behavior may ostracize others within the family circle and cause hurt feelings or disconnections. These are precisely the outcomes that families and funeral directors should try to avoid.

My client and her family finalized her mother’s arrangements and I offered to extend a final moment for farewell. She and her brother entered the room to see her mother and her second visit with her mother went much more comfortably and controlled. The simple task of arranging for her mother’s final moments on Earth offered her calmness and comfort which were previously out of her reach. I am confident that the memorial service will comfort her even more.

It is important to understand the significance of a final farewell and service to those we love. My client understands that now that she has experienced it. Her mother died suddenly, at peace in her home, preparing for an evening of quiet rest. I hope that when my time comes, I go under the same circumstances.

