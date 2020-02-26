Michigan Farm Bureau President Carl Bednarski had what he called “a rare opportunity” to introduce two very special Washington, D.C., guests – Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue – to 475 Farm Bureau members attending the organization’s annual Lansing Legislative Seminar on Tuesday, February 25.

Calling President Trump “a true champion for American agriculture every single day,” U.S. Vice President Mike Pence told Farm Bureau members attending the Lansing Legislative Seminar that the Trump administration is “only getting started in honoring 2016 campaign promises to create a level and fair-trading field,” and that the “era of economic surrender to China is over.”

Bednarski credited both Perdue and Pence along with President Trump for successfully closing two major trade deals -- China Phase-One and United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) – as well as signing new Clean Water Act rules clearly defining “Navigable Waters,” considered the final step in repealing the EPA’s ill-advised Waters of the U.S. (WOTUS).

“January 2020 is one for the history books of American agriculture,” Bednarski said in the introduction. “We waited a long time, and we had a tough year in 2019, but we’re finally seeing the fruits of these efforts.”

Saying NAFTAF needed a “good housecleaning,” Perdue said the recently approved USMCA was particularly good news for Michigan’s dairy farmers through improved access to Canadian markets, promising that USMCA and the China trade deal will be “great for American agriculture.”

“I can never remember a president talking about agriculture so much,” Perdue said. “As I travel all around this country, people tell me to tell President Trump to ‘keep doing what he’s doing.’”

Perdue told MFB members to expect trade growth in many major ag products – including beef, dairy, fruits and vegetables as a result of USMCA, China and the new Japan trade agreement signed in December, which will be an additional $150 million export opportunity for Michigan agriculture.

“President Trump could not have had a better wingman than Vice President Pence,” Perdue said in sharing the trade successes of the Trump administration.

“Thank you for standing strong – demonstrating the values that are synonymous with American agriculture. Just as you have stood by us -- we will always stand by you,” Pence said. “You all understand the strong stand we took, we signed the China Phase-One trade deal addressing the theft of intellectual property and that country’s unfair trading practices.”

According to Pence, the Trump administration has been fighting for free and fair trade from literally the first day in office, unlike previous administrations that stood by “while we amassed huge trade deficits with China.”

“When President Trump took office in January 2017, half of our international trade deficit was with China. The era of economic surrender to China is over -- we stood strong and we’ll continue to stand firm with China. This president on trade is always going to put America first,” Pence continued.

Within the recently signed USMCA trade package, Pence said many of the incentives within the former North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) to move jobs out of the U.S. are removed, adding that economic analyst predict the new trade pact will add 600,000 jobs and expand U.S. agricultural exports by $2.2 billion.

“We do two things exceptionally well: We make things, and we grow things,” Pence said, adding that 20% of Michigan’s workforce is employed, directly or indirectly, in ag-related jobs. “Beyond the economic impact you contribute another way -- what you sow, the nation reaps. You know and personify the value of a hard day’s work. You literally model, every day, the true grit of this nation.”

Touting a rebounding economy that’s added 7 million new jobs since Trump took office, Pence said the Trump administration has fulfilled a 2016 campaign promise of regulatory reform, exceeding the original promise of eliminating two regulations for every new one implemented.

“We have actually repealed eight regulations for every new one,” he said.

Pence also credited an across-the-board roll-back on taxes, including personal income taxes, a lower corporate tax rate, and the elimination of the death tax for literally every family farmer and small business owner in America for the economic rebound.

Pence said Trump’s approach, especially in trade negotiations, is always cordial but direct and to the point. “It’s the exact approach he has taken on trade – he just drops the hammer. That’s what true leadership looks like,” he said.

According to Pence, “Trump’s boundless confidence and belief in American agriculture,” if given the opportunity to do so, can compete and succeed in the global economy. He also took issue with Democratic Presidential hopeful, Michael Bloomberg’s controversial comments alluding to the simplicity of agriculture and that he could teach anybody to “dig a hole and drop in a seed.”

“I have never heard a more uniformed and ignorant statement about American agriculture. Someone tell him to Google agricultural science,” Pence said, adding that technology and scientific advancements throughout U.S. agriculture are astounding.

“The greatest contributions farmers have made throughout history is the character of this nation,” Pence said, stressing he and President Trump understand why it’s important American agriculture thrives.

“We’re going to stand strong with the American farmer. And we’ll always honor what you do – we both get it,” Pence said.

“We understand the challenges and the courage of what it takes to succeed in agriculture today.”