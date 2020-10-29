Election Day is Tuesday, November 3rd. Polls are open from 7 am to 8 pm, and you can register in person right through election day. To check your voter registration status, see your sample ballot, or find out where to vote visit Michigan.gov/vote. Please take the time to make your voice heard.
FUN FACT: In the City of Whitehall, there’s already a 246% increase in absentee voting compared to the last presidential election. 283 people used that option in 2016, while 698 ballots have already been returned for this election. 884 absentee ballots were sent out.
CAPTURE YOUR FAMILY HISTORY DURING FAMILY STORIES MONTH
The library is celebrating Family Stories Month throughout November. Some of our most memorable moments are those spent with loved ones. Whether you’re gathering with family this year or not, November is the perfect time to capture your memories of time together.
The White Lake Community Library is encouraging you to gather and record your family stories using a series of story starters, one each day throughout November. You can pick up a list of prompts at the library along with a free journal to decorate and capture your stories. Not a writer? Find or take a family photo that fits the day’s prompts to tape into your journal. You can also share your images online using the hashtags #FamilyStoriesMonth and #wlclibfamilies
Want to get even deeper into your family’s history? Access Ancestry.com through the library’s website free until the end of 2020. Visit the library’s reading room to browse copies of Your Genealogy Today and Family Tree Magazine, or borrow one of the many books on recording your family history today.
CHANGES TO DOWNLOADABLE LIBRARY BOOKS & AUDIOBOOKS
Looking for eBooks and audiobooks on the RBDigital app? They moved! You can now find our entire collection of downloadable books and audiobooks in one place – the Libby app. Digital magazines are still on the RBDigital app, at least for now, and that collection has increased dramatically. Choose from thousands of magazines, borrow the current issue or a back issue, and even “subscribe” to a magazine by having the latest issue automatically checked out to you on your device. Call the library or visit the website for more information, or for help getting started with either of these apps. All you need is a library card and an internet-connected device to borrow digital titles from your library anytime, anywhere!
