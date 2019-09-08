Last year my best friend’s husband died. We are now approaching the anniversary of his death. With that in mind, I have been searching for a gift to send her to help her through what is going to be a difficult month. I want something that I know she will love, something that will bring her comfort, and something that will help her get through the pain she will experience as the dreadful day nears.

Grief Brief 58

Special Days

Holidays, birthdays, anniversaries, and especially the yearly loss anniversary are extremely stressful for the survivors of loss.

The anticipation of these important dates may sometimes be worse than the day itself.

If you have a close friend or relative, it may be a good idea to let them know that you might need extra understand and support on these days.

(Mourning Light, 2016)

Of course, you can’t have a best friend who has a fabulous husband and not love him as well. My best friend’s husband was such a rare sort of man. What I loved most about him was the intensity of his love for her, his unrestricted consideration for her, and his attentiveness for his family. These are honorable qualities in a husband, and Steve had them all.

As luck would have it, Steve and my husband were best friends too. Having your best friend’s husband as your husband’s best friend makes life very agreeable. Outings, vacations, and times spent together were always great experiences. I miss my best friend’s husband. I miss my best friend with her husband. I worry about her incessantly.

The thing about my best friend is that she is, and has always been, very self-reliant. She can get through any issue while maintaining control of herself, as well as the situation at hand. She has the internal strength of a lion. I love and admire her so deeply.

She is a Godly woman. She loves her Savior and serves him through service to others. She travels the globe doing great deeds in her quest to assist those who are less fortunate.

My dilemma is, how do I find a meaningful gift for someone so stellar? Anything my friend needs, she has. The only thing missing in her life is her husband, and I certainly can’t bring Steve back. Therefore, I must figure out what I can do for my friend to help her through the stressful day that is looming in her future.

I thought about traveling to Florida to visit his grave with her, but her children will travel to be there and really, I think I would just be in the way. I thought about having a beautiful flowering plant delivered and planted in her yard, but she has impressive landscaping already, and anything I would buy might not fit her concept. I am really stumped.

I read an article that said that you should send a piece of commissioned memorial jewelry. I’m not too sure about that one. I don’t think she would walk around wearing his fingerprint or vital statistics around her neck.

Maybe I could paint his portrait. I know I would love that as a gift. I know that because I already painted my husband’s portrait and it is one of my most favorite things in our home. I don’t really have a good image of him to work from, so I would have to ask her daughters to help me out, and I don’t know that she wants a big portrait of her husband hanging on her walls. Not everyone likes portraits as much as I do.

I love my best friend so much, and this gift is so important. Please email me if you have any experience or ideas about what I might do for her. My email is Tracy@QueenCityFuneralHome.com

My name is Tracy Renee Lee. I am a Certified Grief Counselor (GC-C), Funeral Director (FDIC), published author, syndicated columnist, and co-founder of the “Mikey Joe Children’s Memorial” and Heaven Sent, Corp. I write books, weekly bereavement articles, and Grief BRIEFs related to understanding and coping with grief. I am the American Funeral Director of the Year Runner-Up and recipient of the BBB’s Integrity Award.