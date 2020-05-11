By Morgan Crawford
My mom has six siblings and one of them is my hero. That is my Uncle Matt. I admire my Uncle Matt for his actions, not just his words.
He has done many hero-like things in his life but that doesn’t mean he is a hero. It is the way he has done them, with unselfishness and hard work, along with courage and positivity.
My mom has always had health problems. When she was 11, she was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes and her kidneys were failing. When my mom said she was scared, it made me anxious because she was the strongest person I knew.
When she explained she needed a kidney transplant, dreadful thoughts ran through my head. I was immediately worried. I had no clue what was going to happen to the person I loved most. My mom is a giving person, and when I learned that I was too young to giver her my kidney, I was heartbroken.
I was about six when I had to go to school worrying about my mom. I suppose school distracted me from the fact that my mom needed a kidney transplant. My mom was on dialysis three times a week for three to four hours each visit and has a fistula in her left arm.
While my mom was going through weeks of dialysis, my Uncle Matt took it upon himself to be tested to see if he could donate his kidney to his sister.
A couple of weeks later, my mom got a remarkable phone call from her brother stating he was a match. We were stoked.
No one had a clue he even got tested. The following months he had to go to Henry Ford Hospital to get evaluated and tested further.
Finally, they scheduled a surgery date for August 13, 2011, almost a year to the day she started dialysis. There are not enough words to express how appreciative I am of what my uncle did.
My Uncle Matt is selfless and brave. He certainly is a good-hearted person.
He works in Muskegon, Michigan, at Mercy Hospital in the Emergency Department as a registered nurse and helps when he can. He goes above and beyond as a brother, a father, a nurse and an uncle.
He puts others before himself and looks for opportunities to help others. I truly am blessed that I have an uncle like him.
His heart is overflowing with selfless acts, and I hope he realizes that I am beyond blessed that he is not only my uncle, but my hero.
He inspires me to go above and beyond and to help when I am able to, even when it’s difficult to do.
My Uncle Matt is unselfish and brave, but it is the way he has done so many deeds with positivity and a good heart that makes him a hero. My Uncle Matt isn’t just my mom’s hero, he’s mine too.