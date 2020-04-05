By Virginia DeMumbrum
The library remains closed and staff members are working from home due to Governor Whitmer’s executive order. Still, we are doing everything we can think of to help in this time of crisis. Here’s a quick update on available services, plus a friendly reminder to fill out your census form.
Friendly assistance and answers to your questions are available online by emailing us at info@wlclib.org or sending us a message on Facebook. We can answer questions about your account, help you get started with our digital download services, and even get you registered for a virtual library card. If you would prefer assistance by phone, please call the library at 231-894-9531 for further instructions on contacting a staff member.
Looking for reliable information about COVID-19? There is a new tab on our website, wlclib.org, with links to various local, state and federal sites to help you navigate the world during this public health emergency. Check back often, as new information is being added regularly.
Free downloadable books, audiobooks, magazines and streaming video are available through our website, as always. All you need is your library card and an internet connection to download or stream items from our huge online collection of books, movies, magazines, and more. Look for the links on our homepage at wlclib.org. If you would like to try it out but don’t have a library card, send us an email and we’ll get you registered. Special note regarding Hoopla downloadables — this service is normally capped at 3 borrows per member per month because the library is billed for each check-out. With so many of us sheltering at home, we have lifted that cap for now.
Virtual Story Time and other new resources are available through our website and through Facebook. Look for a mini story time event on Facebook each Tuesday morning, and check out the new-to-us collection of storybooks, chapter books, and even math books available through TumbleBooks. There are also collections of audiobooks and romance novels for adults and teens. Look for links to these and other great ideas for staying engaged and entertained on the new “I’m Bored” tab at wlclib.org.
Did you fill out your census form yet? Even in the midst of this pandemic, it’s important that everyone be counted in the census. The response rate for Muskegon County so far is below 50%, so please take the time to complete yours. If you need assistance, please contact us and we will help walk you through the process. It’s quick, easy, and required by law!
We will continue to do what we can as our community weathers this crisis together, and we look forward to returning to “normal”, whatever that may look like. In the meantime, stay safe, stay healthy, and stay home if you can.