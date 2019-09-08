Social Security touches the lives of nearly every American. Hispanics make up our nation’s largest ethnic minority group with a population of 58.9 million, representing 18.1 percent of the nation’s total population.

We work hard to deliver great customer service and easy-to-access information about our important programs and the benefits we provide to millions of Americans. If Spanish is your primary language, you can visit HYPERLINK “https://www.ssa.gov/espanol/?utm_source=mip0919&utm_medium=online-media&utm_campaign=ocomm-mip-fy19&utm_content=social-security-celebrates-hispanic-heritage-month-001” www.ssa.gov/espanol, our Spanish-language website. It includes important information about how to get a Social Security card, plan for retirement, apply for benefits, manage your benefits once you’re receiving them, and much more. Many of our offices have staff who speak Spanish, or you may call 1-800-772-1213 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays and select the option for Spanish.

Spanish-speaking individuals wishing to apply for retirement, disability, survivor, and other benefits, as well as Medicare, can request an appointment online at HYPERLINK “https://www.ssa.gov/benefits/forms/?utm_source=mip0919&utm_medium=online-media&utm_campaign=ocomm-mip-fy19&utm_content=social-security-celebrates-hispanic-heritage-month-002” www.socialsecurity.gov/applyforbenefits for an in-person interview or telephone claim with a representative. In many cases, you can make an appointment with a bilingual representative.

• Social Security also provides many publications in Spanish on popular topics like:

• Retirement, Disability, and Survivors benefits;

• Retirement planning;

• Online services information;

• Medicare; and

• Supplemental Security Income.

You can save, print, and share them at HYPERLINK “https://www.ssa.gov/pubs/?utm_source=mip0919&utm_medium=online-media&utm_campaign=ocomm-mip-fy19&utm_content=social-security-celebrates-hispanic-heritage-month-003” www.socialsecurity.gov/pubs.

Social Security is here for you and your family. To learn more about what Social Security offers, go to HYPERLINK “https://www.ssa.gov/people/hispanics/?utm_source=mip0919&utm_medium=online-media&utm_campaign=ocomm-mip-fy19&utm_content=social-security-celebrates-hispanic-heritage-month-004” www.socialsecurity.gov/people/hispanics.