As we continue to navigate these difficult times, I want you to know my colleagues and I are working with the administration to keep everyone up to date and provide additional resources where they are needed most.

The coming weeks and months will be difficult for families across Michigan. I understand this is taking a toll on your family, your loved ones and your budget — we are all feeling it.

The COVID-19 outbreak and response has also taken a toll on the state budget. There will be a significant impact on state revenue both this year and next year. The budget will be significantly affected, and the Legislature will be forced to make some tough decisions.

I know this isn’t ideal, and many are already making concessions, but we will get through this together and come out stronger than before!

My office is open remotely and my staff and I are available to assist you. You may email SenJBumstead@senate.michigan.gov or contact my office by telephone at 1-855-347-8034. Also, please check out my Facebook page for updates. Let me know if I can assist you in any way or if you have an idea to help move our state forward.

Sincerely,

Jon Bumstead

State Senator

34th District