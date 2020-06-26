The last piece of plexiglass is installed and the last hand-sanitizing station set up, and we are thrilled to announce that the White Lake Community Library is now welcoming patrons back into the building.
With all the temporary regulations we must follow, it might not look or feel the way you remember it. Still, it’s wonderful to see people in the library again.
Temporary service hours are Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10-2, and Tuesday and Thursday from 3-7. Saturday hours are available by appointment. Masks are required for entry; we have a limited supply near the doors if you need one.
We are taking many precautions to safeguard staff and patrons, including limiting occupancy, disinfecting surfaces more frequently, and installing sneeze guards. We are also quarantining returned items for three days before checking them in. Don’t worry if you see that an item you returned is still showing up on your account a few days later – we are temporarily waiving all overdue fines.
Another way we are working to keep people safe is by offering new services that limit face-to-face contact, including
Curbside Pickup: order online or by phone, pick up items at marked spaces in the parking lot when they are ready.
Lobby Pickup: same as curbside, except come into the lobby and pick up from a table near the meeting room doors.
Wireless printing: connect to our Wi-Fi and print from the parking lot, then pick it up curbside or in the lobby.
You can help us have a successful reopening by staying home if you are sick, wearing a mask during your visit, taking advantage of contactless services, returning items through the outside drop boxes, limiting your time in the building, and if possible, having just one person visit the library for the whole family.
Thank you for your patience and understanding as we all adapt to the new reality. We look forward to the day when we can welcome people back for in-person programs like story times, Family Nights, and the January Series lectures, or simply to come in for a leisurely visit. Until then, we will continue to provide cheerful customer service as safely as possible. If you have questions or concerns, visit the website at wlclib.org or call the library at 231-894-9531 during open hours.
FUN FACT: Did you know that while the building was closed to the public, our patrons downloaded or streamed nearly 5,000 digital books, audiobooks, magazines, and movies?
Library Proposal on the August Ballot
For the first time in more than 20 years, the library is seeking new funding. Registered voters living in the Whitehall school district will see a library proposal on their August ballot for 0.25 mill for 10 years. Registered voters living in the library district, which has the same boundaries as the Whitehall District Schools, will see a library proposal on their August ballot or 0.25 mill for 10 years.
It will cost the owner of a house with a market value of $150,000 approximately $1.56 a month – about the cost of a cup of coffee at Wesco. Another library millage, used to repay the construction bonds, was collected from 1999 to 2019. It averaged 0.366 mill but is no longer being collected. The board recognizes that this is a difficult time to be asking voters for funding, but the revenue will be used to cover critical building needs.
After 20 years, it is in need of major upkeep, including new boilers and a new roof. The funds will also support increased technology and programming needs. A lot has changed since the library was built, but the funding hasn’t. This millage will make regular technology upgrades possible and allow the library to offer new programs and services designed to meet community needs. For more information, visit wlclib.org.
About White Lake Community Library
The White Lake Community Library is a district library serving all residents within the boundaries of the Whitehall District Schools. Located at 3900 White Lake Drive in Whitehall, the library provides a broad range of digital and print materials and audiovisual items for all ages. The library also offers a variety of (currently virtual) programs for children, teens, and adults, as well as wireless internet access and computers for public use. For more information, visit the library website at wlclib.org or call 231-894-9531.