Dear Friends,
The day has come, which I’ve known would one day arrive. It has been almost 12 years coming, but still, it takes me by surprise that I am actually writing this last column.
This is the end of my era of writing under the headline “From Margaret, With Love and Flours.” It’s time to put this column to bed and call it a night. This will be my last time writing to you about our family and our travels and I will miss you all!!
As I thought about writing this column, over the years, you all have come with me through so many of the ups and downs of our lives. During the almost 12 years of this column, you’ve heard about my sons, one marriage and one divorce. I’ve told you about my brother Marty’s massive stroke and how, still today, he sits in a wheelchair in the VA home in Grand Rapids.
I’ve told you about my younger brother John and wife Kristi. She, hard to believe, has retired. In my mind, these two are still kids, never getting old. I’ve told you about my sister Juanita and her husband Tom. She is always willing, even when not asked, to give me advice.
And you’ve been with me as my grandkids have grown up. Michelle has graduated and married and blessed us with our first great-grandson while this column was written. Sophie was a toddler and now in high school.
Payton, Kenneth and Marissa had yet to be born when this column was born. Yet, you’ve been with me through their young lives.
You’ve read about our travels, moving into a fifth wheel and living on the road. I wrote about the sale of 95% of our stuff so we could fit into that fifth wheel! You’ve been with me as we traveled the backroads of West Virginia, experienced Midwest living in Missouri, mountain living in Durango, Colorado and the different places we’ve stayed in Texas.
Oh, and I can’t forget, our trips to Hawaii.
In the last dozen years, I’ve had surgeries you heard a few details about. We’ve blown out approximately a dozen tires and half that many times we’ve had breakdowns on the road…major breakdowns costing thousands of dollars. You’ve been with me as we helped with the shooting victims of the church in Sutherland Springs which killed 27 people and left many, many devastated and still trying to pick up the pieces of their lives today.
I probably never spent enough time telling you about all the miracles God has given us in these last years…the gift of this gorgeous fifth wheel we now call home. In our world, we say, “home is where you park it.”
Did I ever tell you about the time, only five years ago, when we only had $77 to our name? I couldn’t find another dime anywhere, I even checked below our chair cushions! Yet God chose to give us $1000 from two different people on two separate days. From $77 to $2077 in 48 hours.
Or did I tell you about when we told the church in Durango we would come help build and I forgot to check our finances first. We didn’t have enough funds to make it all the way over the Rockies but we determined we would go as far as possible and wait until our SS check came. But God determined we needed to get there sooner and provided, again, the $1000 we needed. These are just a couple of our miracles…we have many, many more.
And you’ve shared my love of cooking with me. Over 130 of my recipes have been published here in this column. Thanks for being interested and letting me know how you liked and didn’t like the recipes.
But it is time to pull the covers up and let it rest. Ken and I do not know where God will call us to serve next. While the stretch of road on Fruitvale that old timers still call Vincent-ville (which is only a mile out past Weesies-ville) will always be “home,” God may call us to actually put a few roots down somewhere else and we need to be ready to heed that call. Wherever we go, you will always find me at heaton.margaret@gmail.com
And in closing this last time, may I ask that the Lord bless you and keep you, May the Lord make His face to shine upon you and be gracious to you, and may He show you His favor and give you His peace. Many thanks, with many of God’s blessings, From Margaret, with Love and Flours.