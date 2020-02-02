Community leaders are offering an opportunity for residents and visitors - young and old - to enjoy winter in White Lake with the first White Lake Wanderland festival this coming weekend (Feb. 7-9).

The festival provides three days of fun - indoors and outdoors - and refreshments.

Friday night features hot cocoa and snacks while ice skating at Buttermilk Creek rink and sledding on Hanson St. Hill, corn hole action and a Hot Toddy Tour.

Action continues on Saturday with a cycle ride, kids fishing seminar, cardboard sledding, a chili tasting fundraiser, along with the skating and sledding.

Sunday will have a snowman contest, Bloody Mary Trail, Thrift Shop Date Photo Scavenger Hunt and chef prepared meal, skating and sledding.

During all outdoor activities there will be warming stations, bonfires, hot cocoa and snacks.

Check out the festival advertisement on page 6b of this week’s Beacon to see the schedule, including times and venues, or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/whitelakewanderland/

So, have fun this weekend at White Lake Wanderland!