The library has recently begun circulating 10 “hotspots” that provide wireless internet access for several devices at a time. The hotspots can be borrowed free of charge for a week at a time by White Lake Community Library cardholders age 18 and up, and each one comes with an unlimited data plan.
The library will also soon begin to circulate five laptop computers, also free of charge for a week at time. The laptops and the hotspots will both help address the increased need for internet access and internet-ready devices with so many area residents now working and learning from home. These new offerings were made possible in part by a CARES ACT grant through the Library of Michigan and the Institute of Museum and Library Services.
FUN FACT: In the month of September alone, our patrons borrowed 609 books and movies from other libraries in the Lakeland Library Cooperative. In the same month, the library loaned 590 of its own items to people in other libraries. If you’ve never taken advantage of this inter-loan service, we can show you how to get started. Give us a call or stop in during our new open hours, M/W/F 10-4, T/TH 12-7, and Saturday 10-1.
“MOVE WHITE LAKE” PROGRAM STARTS MONDAY
The start date for “Move White Lake” got moved! Originally planned to begin October 5, it will now begin on October 12. It’s a just-for-fun program to track time spent walking, biking, practicing yoga, etc. All ages are welcome to take part, and the minutes can be recorded through an online app or with a paper form. Participants can earn digital badges and a free t-shirt for meeting fitness goals, and be entered in monthly prize drawings. The library will be providing some outdoor events for both children and adults as part of the campaign. Look for a link on the library’s home page at wlclib.org beginning Monday, October 12. Watch for the fun “Move White Lake” yard signs at events and story walks, too!
GET YOUR FLU SHOT AT THE LIBRARY
In case you missed it last week, HomeTown Pharmacy will be returning to the library on Tuesday, October 20 from 2 to 5 pm to provide flu shots to area residents. No appointment needed, but please bring your insurance card if you have one. The clinic will be held in a portion of the meeting room, and all social distancing protocols will be observed. Take advantage of this safe and convenient way to protect yourself from the seasonal flu this year!
