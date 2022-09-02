All is going to plan for the Soady men on their hunting trip at Soady Deer Camp in the play “Escanaba in Love,” written and directed by Jason Bertoia. It was the Summer Theatre Festival’s last production of the year at The Playhouse at White Lake in Montague, with shows last Friday and Saturday.
Every Soady man knows that the Soady Deer Camp is stringently utilized for hunting or fishing, a solace for the men to reminisce about the good old times, along with the strict rule that has been implemented for generations past: No women allowed.
In the prequel to the Jeff Daniels film “Escanaba in da Moonlight,” the Soady men find solace at their cabin where they can freely talk amongst themselves and unwind. On this particular trip, Albert and Alphonse await Albert Jr.’s arrival when Salty Jim – not even a Soady man, but a drunken friend – visits unexpectedly. This will, however, be the least of their problems when Albert Jr. appears with an unexpected guest.
When sharpshooter Albert Jr. enters the Soady Deer Camp cabin, the men celebrate with drinks and heaps of questions regarding Albert Jr.’s recent draft in the war. When he tells the men that he’s to leave the following morning, he cheers to his future as a soldier, and to every other man’s surprise, Albert Jr. also cheers to his new wife. More shock continues when Albert Jr. shares that he “won” his wife in a kissing contest at a local bar earlier that night, and they were married immediately following the contest. Even more surprising, Albert Jr. reveals that his wife, “Big Betty Baloo,” has been waiting in his truck the entirety of his arrival at Soady Deer Camp.
Betty’s entrance, unforeseen by the Soady men, is loud and, by their definition, unladylike or manly. “Escanaba in Love” quickly breaks the barriers within the battle of the sexes when Betty attempts to win the approval of the other men in the cabin by completing challenges to prove she’s good enough to marry into their family, and more importantly, to be able to lodge at the Soady Deer Camp. Salty Jim knows of Betty’s risqué past, and even ridicules and shames her for the woman she once was.
Betty’s character was admirable in the ways that she did anything she could to deem herself worthy of the Soady family. Rather than attempting to act coy or well-mannered, Betty remained headstrong and determined. I found that her personality was parallel to the Soady men, but she was only judged for her size and gender. Her written character was presented as a woman who’s equally rough around the edges as anyone else in the camp, or even more so, which the men couldn’t tolerate. After Betty barrels through the trials the men challenge her to complete, like chugging a 200-plus proof liquor or catching a trout with her bare hands, the men finally view Betty as someone who’s equivalent to them.
“Escanaba in Love” represented a balance between farce and romance; it’s the type of play that requires chemistry between all actors and actresses to give off the beloved rom-com effect. This was perfectly apparent for me, and I was intrigued by the play’s twist on intimacy and humor between the characters. The focus was reduced to a close-up of only five personalities, each louder and grander than the other. While the message in Daniels’ play may seem off-base to some, the real takeaway should be its openly warm charm given by the actors, the true gift in “Escanaba in Love.”
