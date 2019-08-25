The leaders of the City of Whitehall have been asked by the state legislators to make a decision on whether or not to allow the sale of a Class I federal illegal drug (marijuana) within the city limits. When the state decided to go against federal law and legalize marijuana they also decided to let the individual cities decide whether or not they wanted this drug to be sold legally in their city.

So, this was the question at the Tuesday, July 23rd, Whitehall City Council meeting. There was a lot of discussion from both the public and the council on whether or not legalizing this would be good or bad for the city. Most of the public spoke against it with only a couple speaking in favor of legalization. The decision was made to have a work session on August 13th to debate the issue.

After doing a little research on the issue I found out that our chief of police is very much against it and when I asked the city manager what his thoughts were he said, “I support the chief.” I also found out that a poll was taken by the city using a question sent out with the water bills on whether or not the citizens that pay the water bills were for or against legalizing the sale of marijuana in Whitehall. The poll came out overwhelmingly against it!

When I went to the July 23rd council meeting I asked the council, “Why would you want to legalize the sale of illegal drugs in Whitehall?” I got no answer. Law enforcement is against it. The people are against it and yet there seems to be a romance with the notion that this is what is good and proper for our people. I also found out if Whitehall legalizes it we will be the only small resort community along the lakeshore to do this. Is this what we want our community to be known for?

So, I decided to go to the August 13th work session and see for myself what was driving this idea of the “need to legalize.” The same discussion appeared as before. The public came out against it and the council, as a whole, did not really want to legalize. One brave councilman did say he was going to vote against it when it came up for a vote because he did not feel it was right nor could he face his family and grandchildren with an affirmative vote.

So as I understand it will be coming up for a vote at the August 27th council meeting. The council will be deciding on whether to legalize the sale of recreational marijuana, medical marijuana and how many people will be allowed to set up shop to sell within the city. If the city decides not to limit the number of shops the city could see 100-200-500 or whatever within the city. I would ask the people of Whitehall to tell their council to vote against the legalization at their next council meeting.

Tom Conrad

Whitehall