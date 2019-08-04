When people want to build a new house, driveway or drainfield in the sand dunes, a “Special Exception” from the township and state may be needed if their building site is too steep or too close to the lake. When people want to stop beach erosion and protect their bluff from falling in, they need a Special Exception from the township and state EVERY time.

Considering how many houses I’ve seen built in inappropriate locations, I understand if the township wishes to deny new construction on these fragile landforms. However, I disagree if they don’t allow people from protecting their homes from the ravages of nature; especially since the county soil erosion agent, the conservation district, the state, and the federal government are all involved in the permitting and oversight process.

Erosion control projects are usually wanted in order to prevent the loss of homes, but they also stop or slow losses of the critical dune resource. Sand Dunes Protection and Management (Part 353 of NREPA) states, in part: “The purpose of this part is to balance for present and future generations the benefits of protecting, preserving, restoring, and enhancing the diversity, quality, functions, and values of the state’s critical dunes. . . .” When people spend big bucks on shore protection projects to protect their property, they also directly support the critical dunes law by protecting the natural resource upon which it sits.

It breaks my heart to watch Lake Michigan carve away our precious sand dunes and push ever eastward. Therefore, I ask White River Township to strike a middle path in dealing with these sand dune issues: Grant Special Exceptions for projects that protect and preserve the resource or improve public safety, and deny Special Exceptions for projects that don’t.

David L. Schultz, P.E.