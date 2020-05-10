Given the uncertainty of our times with COVID-19 which includes stay at home and social distancing orders, the Dirt Dauber Garden Club will not be hosting its annual fund-raising Plant Auction in May. There is also no way to know when our venue for the auction, the White Lake United Methodist Church, will re-open.
The funds that we normally generate from the auction are used to stock and maintain the six flower beds in Montague and the Main and Mears garden in Whitehall that we manage.
It is the Club’s hope that we will be able to host a table at the Montague Farmer’s Market this summer.
Be safe.
Maggie Kline
Chair, DDGC Plant Auction