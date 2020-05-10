By Lee Hamilton If you feel like Congress has become less productive, less functional, and more partisan… you’re right. I’ve been thinking a lot lately about how it’s changed over the years since I served there in the ‘60s to the ‘90s, and several issues help explain why it often struggles to get things done. Heightened partisanship may top the list. Congress has always been a partisan organization; we’ve seen tense battles throughout its history. But now they’re more intense and occur more frequently. Years ago, the question that pervaded discussions on Capitol Hill was, “What can we do to resolve this problem?” Members were unwilling to accept stalemate or lack of agreement. Leaders at the time certainly had partisan differences, but these did not dominate the discussion. Behind closed doors they would discuss them civilly and politely, even going so far as to share private polling numbers. At the same time that polarization has increased, Congress’s ambition has generally lessened. It’s almost inconceivable today that Congress would tackle a big issue—say, how to provide health care for older people—by trying to create something like Medicare. You see this same trend in oversight of the executive branch, which is less robust today. I think you can also detect the same trend at work in a diminishment of Congress’s oratorical ambitions. There was a time when members of Congress on both sides of the aisle considered Congress to be equal in stature to the President and the executive branch, and their speech-making reflected this: they saw strong oratory as a chance to encapsulate ideas and inspire Americans to rally behind them. A key thing to remember is that this wasn’t just the speaker of the House or the majority leader of the Senate. Power and influence were spread more widely across both chambers. Now it’s thoroughly concentrated in the hands of leaders, which has made Congress less representative as a whole. That trend has been accentuated by the extent to which money now talks at every stage of the process. In the late 1970s, labor and corporate PACs gave about equally. Now, corporate PACs account for the vast majority of all the money flowing to members’ campaigns. The result of all this? Congress is still a vital part of our democracy, but it is by most measures a less effective one. Lee Hamilton is a Senior Advisor for the Indiana University Center on Representative Government; a Distinguished Scholar at the IU Hamilton Lugar School of Global and International Studies; and a Professor of Practice at the IU O’Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs. He was a member of the U.S. House of Representatives for 34 years.
By Kenneth Thorpe
Hospitals across the globe are overwhelmed with coronavirus patients. Many of those patients ultimately develop viral pneumonia, one of the most common symptoms.
But a subset of patients must fight another, more terrifying enemy: drug-resistant bacteria, or “super bugs.”
These secondary bacterial infections are largely immune to our current antibiotics arsenal. And as a result, patients who might have survived if we had more effective treatments are dying instead. If lawmakers don’t learn from this quickly — and jumpstart antibiotics development — we’ll be woefully unprepared when the next pandemic strikes.
The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought the threat of antibiotic resistance front and center. But it’s far from a new public health challenge.
Every time a patient takes any antibiotics to treat an infection, some bacteria survive. These surviving strains can multiply and evolve into deadly, treatment-resistant super bugs. Last year, super bugs infected one American every 11 seconds and killed one every 15 minutes.
Today, amid the COVID-19 crisis, super bugs pose an exponentially greater threat. In one Lancet study of 41 hospitalized coronavirus patients, 10 percent developed secondary infections.
A different Lancet study of 99 COVID-19 patients with secondary infections identified five types of bacteria in their systems, one of which — A baumannii — was antibiotic-resistant. This particular super bug can cause septic shock, resulting in severe organ damage and, in some cases, death.
Unfortunately, the widespread use of antibiotics has an unintended effect – it inevitably fuels the evolution of super bugs. Every patient in the first Lancet study, even those without secondary infections, received antibiotics.
Solving the challenge of antibiotic resistance requires a two-part solution. First, we need to make sure patients are receiving the right antibiotics for their particular infections — but only when appropriate. Second, we need to develop new, more potent antibiotics.
Drug development is a challenging, expensive venture. On average, innovators can expect to spend 10 to 15 years and up to $2.6 billion to create just one new medicine. Companies accept these risks because if they succeed, there’s a good chance they’ll be able to sell enough of their treatments to recoup their research dollars.
This sales model works for most types of drugs, but not for antibiotics. Unlike treatments for many chronic diseases, antibiotics are intended for extremely selective use. Such restrictions make sense, medically speaking — but they make it difficult for antibiotics developers to earn back their investments.
It’s time lawmakers fixed the broken antibiotic market and catalyzed the creation — and responsible use — of new treatments to save lives.
Lawmakers could consider policies that increase reimbursements for hospitals that appropriately administer novel antibiotics. In turn, demand would likely increase and it would become viable for firms to develop antibiotics.
Governments could also offer “market entry rewards” to companies working to produce novel antibiotics. This would provide companies the opportunity to recoup research and development capital. In turn, this would incentivize more investment in antibiotic research projects.
COVID-19 offers a stark warning to every lawmaker and health policymaker. Unless we get serious about fighting antimicrobial resistance, we’ll remain woefully unprepared in future pandemics.
Kenneth E. Thorpe is a professor of health policy at Emory University and chairman of the Partnership to Fight Chronic Disease.