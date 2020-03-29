We are fortunate to live in a generous community where many folks are helping others out—if at a distance. Especially businesses are doing their best to help us maintain social distance of 6 feet. All of us, though, wish for this “shelter in place” isolation to be over.

However, each of us needs to be mindful of the possibility—indeed the likelihood—that we may need to continue into the summer months.

This week, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, held a town hall and were asked about how long this pandemic might last: “You’re looking at somewhere around 90 days based on some of the other countries. That may or may not apply to the United States,” “… you’re looking at probably late May, June, something in that range. Maybe could be as late as July.”

Milley said “no one actually knows” when the crisis would be done, but that they were evaluating “a variety of models.” https://www.channel3000.com/us-orders-a-60-day-freeze-on-overseas-troop-movements-due-to-coronavirus-pandemic/

So I’m writing this letter to reach into the hearts of the public to say this: work on yourselves, mind and body, spiritually, too, to be ready for the long haul.

Find at home to do tasks of meaning to yourselves and to others. Some of my friends are sewing protective masks. Others are joining AARP’s project of making phone contact with shut-ins who appreciate social contact. Churchgoers can keep in touch with fellow members. If you can garden where you live, jump into it, celebrating our (momentary) early spring. One thing I am doing (or trying to) is clean up the family archives stored in my basement, culling out what my children won’t appreciate having to deal with. Another is exercising in my living room.

Overall, keep the generosity of so many in our community as your own inspiration.

Keep safe and well.

Margot Haynes

Montague