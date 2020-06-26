Dear Editor,
Imagine you’re in a wheelchair, 1990. Drinking fountains are a little too high for you, and you can’t get close enough to use most sinks. When you drive to a store, it’s difficult to find parking places where you can safely ease out your chair, and when you go to cross the street, there are curbs to jump. You get to the store to find that there is a step or two.
Then July comes and the Americans with Disabilities Act is passed by Congress. That changes life for you.
Businesses will now respect people with handicaps and also recognize that they spend money too! No-step entries, usable rest rooms, ramps to conquer steps, curb cuts to allow street crossing without falling.
Fetch Brewery, Whitehall, recently installed a wider, easy-to-open door. The city of Whitehall has taken initial steps to improve accessibility, recognizing that people with handicaps are citizens too. Kudos!
There is still work to be done—three decades later! For example, of the eight motels and bed-and-breakfasts in Whitehall, Montague, and Montague Township, only one of them has accessible rooms. The number of handicap parking spaces is short. Several businesses have steps into their places. Many restaurant restrooms are not complying with ADA.
If you find a non-complying business, ask them of plans to change. If they seem indifferent, tell them you’ll be patronizing a complying business next time. It’s patriotic that ALL citizens be treated with equal respect.
Frank Hollister
Whitehall