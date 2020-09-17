I'm often asked that question as a physician who has publicly warned about the harmful effects of Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations (CAFOs) on human health. It’s difficult to determine the risk precisely. However, there is clear scientific evidence that the infectious disease risks are significant.
The COVID-19 pandemic has shone a spotlight on zoonoses, infections that originate in animals and are transmitted to humans. There are four main types of zoonotic diseases associated with CAFOs:
E. coli and Recreational Water Illnesses
• Flower Creek made EGLE's* 2020 list of impaired water bodies based on 2018 and 2019 water quality testing for E. coli bacteria. Flower Creek Swine, LLC (within two miles of Lake Michigan), will produce an estimated 1.5 million gallons of waste annually, surpassing Oceana County's human waste output.
Fertilizing farm fields with all that CAFO waste could worsen Flower Creek pollution and contaminate Lake Michigan beaches, making them unfit for swimming and other water activities.
• E. coli. are normally found in the intestines of animals and humans. Most are harmless. Why, then worry? Manure can contain as many or more pathogens (disease-causing germs like Salmonella) as human waste.
High E. coli levels are an indicator of contamination with feces and likely unsafe numbers of pathogens.
• E. coli threshold values were derived primarily from studies of beaches receiving discharges from wastewater treatment plants, not beaches impacted by agricultural waste runoff. By law, human waste must be treated to reduce pathogens before using biosolids as fertilizer and discharging the liquid component into the environment. Different rules apply to animal waste — it requires no treatment.
• "Safe" E. coli counts don't mean your risk is zero. "Safe" translates into what EPA** considers an "acceptable" rate of Recreational Water Illness (RWI) — 32 gastrointestinal infections per 1000 exposures. The risk is higher in elderly and immunocompromised persons. Multiple, more intense, and prolonged exposures also increase the odds of infection. RWIs, most commonly diarrheal syndromes, are usually self- limited.
However, severe illness can occur, especially in vulnerable populations. And toxin-producing E. coli (e.g., E. coli O157:H7) can cause bloody diarrhea, kidney failure, and death even in younger healthy people.
Antibiotic-resistance: The Rise of "Superbugs"
• Every year, approximately 3 million Americans contract antibiotic- resistant infections for which no effective therapy exists — 35,000 die. Superbugs are a major and growing threat to human health.
• Intensive livestock production plays a substantial role in the development and spread of superbugs. A whopping 70% of antibiotics important to human medicine sold in the U.S. are used "on the farm," mostly on CAFO animals, because of their sheer numbers and greater susceptibility to infections due to stress and overcrowding.
• Resistance can emerge any time bacteria are exposed to antibiotics — even when treatment is appropriate. Since 2017, medically important antibiotics require veterinary approval and can't be given to promote growth in healthy animals. The latter restriction can be circumvented by prescribing antibiotics for disease prevention.
• Transparency is another issue. The industry doesn’t reveal agricultural antibiotic usage data, particularly the indications for therapy. This makes combating antibiotic resistance more challenging.
Foodborne Illnesses
• Every year 1 in 6 Americans develops food poisoning. Many are hospitalized and some die. Routes of transmission include eating (and handling) meat and dairy products tainted with waste, and fresh fruits and vegetables irrigated with water contaminated with CAFO waste.
• Our industrial food system is partly culpable, but we don't know how often CAFOs are implicated. FDA*** investigators cannot confirm the origin of outbreaks traced to CAFOs because they are denied access to get microbial samples.
• In 2019, the USDA changed the pork inspection process in the name of improved efficiency by cutting back on highly trained professional federal inspectors assigned to processing plants and relying on plant workers to pick up the slack. And lines were allowed to speed up. The plan is to expand these regulations to the beef industry. Food safety experts fear consumer protection will suffer.
The Threat of Viral Pandemics
• Many scientists believe the next pandemic virus will emerge not in a bat cave or wet market in China, but from a CAFO.
• Some animal and human viruses can exchange genetic material (“recombination”), creating new strains. The ones that can easily "jump" to and spread between humans (like the COVID-19 coronavirus) have the potential to cause dangerous pandemics.
• Pigs, birds (including poultry), and people can share influenza A viruses, setting the stage for DNA mixing. Many influenza viruses that infect humans, including pandemic strains, are animal-human hybrids. The transmission of new strains of influenza viruses from pigs to humans at county fairs has been well documented. There’s evidence that swine CAFOs helped spread the deadly pandemic 2009-10 H1N1 influenza A virus. Unfortunately, monitoring for influenza in CAFO pigs is voluntary.
• We know bat coronaviruses can mix with human and swine coronaviruses with deadly consequences. Conceivably, pig and people coronaviruses might someday mingle and produce a dangerous strain.
• The industry doesn't make CAFO animal disease sampling data public, hindering our ability to detect and respond to new zoonotic threats. Strict biosecurity measures reduce but don't eliminate the chances that the next pandemic virus will escape from a CAFO.
The push is on to build more and expand existing CAFOs. Siting and permitting processes lack adequate public health oversight. There are no CAFO size and density restrictions, even in communities already burdened with agricultural pollution. Until public health takes priority over agribusiness interests, we have an untreated waste disposal problem of enormous proportions on our hands.
Cheryl Ruble, MD Claybanks Township
*Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy **United States Environmental Protection Agency ***United States Food and Drug Administration