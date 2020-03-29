It has been a whirlwind of change the past two weeks. It seems life as we know it is changing in ways we could not imagine two weeks ago. A year ago, I stopped at my township hall (Grant) and inquired about helping at our polling place. The week before our presidential primary, I offered again to help and was told I needed to be trained.
As luck would have it, there was a training that day and I went. On Primary Election Day, I was called to help at Claybanks polling site. The clerk and poll workers were all very patient with me and answered all my questions. I must say I was so impressed with their professional attitude and their diligence to follow the State guidelines protecting the integrity of the election results. Everything was handled exactly as directed, every i was dotted and every t crossed. I can safely say if every township clerk in Michigan handles things as they did, our elections will be unquestionable.
Unfortunately, that will be important this November regardless of who wins there will be people wanting to question the results.
In 2018, Michigan voters made some significant changes to our voting laws that put us ahead of many states. Voting is one of the most crucial components of any democracy and having as many voters as possible makes democracy stronger. Michigan now allows every registered voter to vote by absentee ballot and for any reason. You can request an absentee ballot application by mail, call or stop in to your county or township office. You can then mail your ballot in ahead of time or drop it off even on the day of the election.
Obstacles such as transportation, health, difficult work schedules or simply if you have kids at home waiting for dinner, you don’t need to stand in line. Given the corona virus we don’t know where we will be by November, standing in long lines, crammed into halls waiting to vote may not be a wise choice. You can use an absentee ballot for any reason as long as you are registered but you must request an application first.
This presidential election in November is crucial to our country and our democracy. Make sure your voice is heard and vote your conscience. Absentee ballots are a good and safe option. Hopefully, other states will follow Michigan’s lead. VOTE!
James Frazee
Rothbury, MI