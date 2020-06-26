First, let me state: I'm a doctor. And this pandemic is not over. We have been lucky in our community but we must not allow it to lull us into overconfidence.
COVID-19 is still a real threat and will be for months to come. Regardless of the governor's orders, good public health habits should be used: wash your hands, wear a face covering over your mouth and nose, and keep six feet of distance from non-household members.
In my job, I have spent decades learning "evidence-based medicine", meaning using research to determine which prevention and treatment methods both work, and don't cause major side effects.
These methods work, and don't cause major side effects. Please take care.
Dr.Kathy Keller, DO
Whitehall