Don’t be deceived. The Op/Ed published in last week’s Beacon entitled “The world can thank Trump for the oil deal” is nothing more than a Trump campaign ad, pure and simple.
The advertorial, written by Merrill Matthews for the Institute for Policy Innovation which is a far right-wing “think-tank” supported in part by a foundation controlled by the Koch family, and oil giant Exxon-Mobile is hardly a non-partisan piece.
As the world weans itself off fossil fuel dependence and looks toward renewables, make no mistake, big oil will kick and scream all the way, all the way to the bank, that is. In the end, the only take away from Mr. Matthews’ essay is that Trump is still taking care of his billionaire pals, while the lives of many millions of Americans hang in the balance due to his colossal failures in addressing the Covid-19 pandemic.
Roger Wendt
Muskegon County