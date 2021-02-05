Social media, when first introduced, delighted us with connections, new and old. Then came the gripes, snipes, lies and the conspiracies.
As time passed, algorithms fed us tripe that now passes for news and all of a sudden, a parallel universe was created. Once in it, opinions became facts and truth is debated.
By some counts, millions apparently live there. Obama was born in Kenya, Hillary ran a child sex-ring from a pizza parlor, climate change is a hoax, Covid-19 will disappear, the election was fraudulent and Trump won in a landslide and on and on.
A letter appeared in this space last week replete with obfuscation and falsehoods about the pandemic and vaccines, even as the United States is rapidly approaching one-half million deaths from COVID-19 – the most of any country in the world. To defeat the virus, truth must prevail.
Adherence to masking and distancing rules is paramount to its eradication. Then, in the coming months as vaccines are universally administered, we can plan for and implement restoration.
Concurrently, substantial, targeted and sustained stimulus initiatives are imperative. We have the capacity to do this as a nation, but it would be so much better if all Americans were on board.
Roger Wendt
Muskegon County