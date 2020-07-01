Area teens and tweens are invited to compete in a variety of mythical-themed challenges this summer.
A virtual scavenger hunt, a drawing contest, and a reading contest are open to anyone between the ages of 12 and 18, with great prizes available for each.
The library is thrilled to announce the new “MI Library Quest”. This statewide contest just for teens encourages the exploration of libraries across Michigan in a fun new way. Players will help King Thaddeus Brockwright the Third defeat the dreaded bronze dragon by searching for hidden images and locating codes on various Michigan library websites.
The contest runs through July 31, with lots of great prizes to be awarded. For more information, please check out the website at MI.Gov/MiLibraryQuest.
Along with the dragon scavenger hunt, the library is offering a teen drawing contest through July 17. The theme of the contest is “mythical creatures”. Participants can enter their original artwork featuring a mythical beast to compete for a $25 gift card to a local business of their choice.
A photo of the artwork can be submitted via email to hmoulds@wlclib.org, or the drawing can be mailed or dropped off to the library at 3900 White Lake Drive, Whitehall, MI 49461.
The library’s traditional summer reading program will be conducted virtually this year through an app called ReadSquared. Stop by the library to pick up a starter packet, which includes a free book and information about how to sign up for the virtual program. The program runs now through July 31.
Prizes are awarded for various levels, including a reward just for signing up.
All programs are free and advance registration is not required. For more information, visit the library at 3900 White Lake Drive, visit the website at wlclib.org, or call 231-894-9531 during open hours. Current hours are Monday, Wednesday and Friday 10-2, Tuesday and Thursday 3-7, and Saturdays by appointment. You can also find us on Facebook and Instagram (@whitelakelibrary).