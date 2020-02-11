Enough is enough. Let’s not stumble into war with Iran. It should be a top priority for Congress to correct its historic blunder of passing the buck when it comes to war and peace.

I was relieved to hear that the House of Representatives voted to repeal the 2002 Authorization for the Use of Military Force Against Iraq. I am hopeful that with the votes of Senators Peters and Stabenow, the Senate too will also soon vote to repeal the authorization, which has been used frequently to justify unrelated and unauthorized military activity. Most recently it was used to assassinate an Iranian official with a drone strike.

Such a dangerous escalation could easily have brought us into a war. It already caused a plane explosion killing 160+ innocent lives as well as strikes on two bases which injured many US soldiers in Iraq. I encourage Senators Peters and Stabenow to make public statements to make certain that Congress takes back its authority to be involved in war-making decisions and to be certain we do not go to war with Iran. We ask them to vote for Sen Tim Kaine’s Iran War Powers Resolution (SJ Res 68), and Bill S-3159 to prevent funding for such a war. I am against our use of military force there, our involvement in the killing of enemies that is still going on there, and our endless wars, but I support peaceful involvement.

Carol

Voigts

Muskegon