Why now, an ambiguous proposal from the White Lake Fire Authority?

The WLFA is again putting another millage (1.65 mills) vote on March 10, 2020. This differs from the last defeated vote, which was for a new Whitehall Fire Barn and two new trucks. This proposal is again for 1.65 mills, but one less year (four years).

This Ballot Unclear

Read your ballot proposal carefully. It is full of ambiguous statements, such as upgrades and improvements. Also to purchase apparatus and equipment.

Why should voters have to guess on specifics before voting? For example, Fruitland Townships Fire Barn has room to add a bay, etc. One of the seven bays in Whitehall could then be used to add a convenient kitchenette/lounge area for fire fighters, which the Fruitland barn currently has.

Open Democratic Process

Many area citizens are gone this time of the year. Open information forums could be held this summer to answer their questions and concerns.

I encourage citizens to consider a no vote. A majority no vote would allow for the current facilities to remain for the time being. It is interesting that state law requires townships/cities Planning Commissions to hold public hearings on ordinance changes – or variances before considering above. We are lucky to have a local paper (White Lake Beacon) to provide local information for us.

Tom Thompson

Whitehall