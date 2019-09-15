Firefighters well trained

Several Sundays ago our neighbor’s attached garage and cars caught fire. The Montague Fire Department responded.

On arrival, the first engine with Dennis Roeseler and crew immediately got water on the fire and did a check to see if there were any occupants inside.

Initially, with only their tank water, they were able to knock down a majority of the fire. Soon afer, White Lake and others arrived and assisted with ventilation and shuttling of water.

In my opinion, as a retired fireman of 40+ years, the crews acted and performed like any professional departments.

We are grateful that you all take the time to train and drill for different emergencies.

Paul Stamm

Lt. R.F.F.DS. retired