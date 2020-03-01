Bricks and mortar do nothing to prevent fires or to put fires out. Bricks and mortar will do nothing to improve response time or effectively to save lives.
The Whitehall area has been booming with construction projects and plant expansions. We have all seen our property values increase significantly over the last few years. Tax revenue must be at an all time high yet the government, as always during good economic times, want to raise taxes. The idea is to get it while people are working and the resistance is at the lowest level.
We are all in support of a competent fire department. We are also all concerned that our taxes are used wisely and we can’t let our community become so expensive in which to live that we cannot attract business or working class people. One thing considered in deciding where to live is property taxes. Whitehall is getting very expensive and will ultimately reduce home values- it is only worth what it can be sold for.
Too often in government the answer is to raise taxes when we should be working toward communities cooperating in equipment purchases and facilities placement in order to minimize the cost to taxpayers. There should be meetings and plans to improve effectiveness at a low or lower cost but I see no evidence of this being done.
Make no mistake about it, this is a huge tax increase. Not only will home owners and businesses face significant tax increases but so will renters and they should keep this in mind when voting.
The people have spoken twice and it is insulting to keep trying to wear the people down. We must be fiscally responsible and it starts with government not needing everything new lest they price themselves out of community growth.
Dan Gray
Whitehall