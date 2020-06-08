All letters to the editor are published as they are received, with only light editing for spelling and some punctuation mistakes.
Most Americans understand they have a legal right to protest. The problem is knowing when it goes to extremes and becomes a riot; That's where mature judgement comes in. Kinda like pornography.. Yah know it when you see it (hear it).
So we're looking for some guiding principles. I'd say when someone's property is affected you've crossed the line from protester to rioter.
Leaders can be seen and heard. They point to a positive future or outcome
There has to be a certain toughness. Know when you are right and stick to it.
Can you tell the difference between right and wrong? Maxine Waters would come up short.
You can't be afraid of force. The Chinese general Sun Tzu. It was a key ingredient. Used judiciously. But firmly. Local and national guard. used.. Military if necessary.
Money collected to be placed on the national debt.
Charlie Mikkelsen, Whitehall