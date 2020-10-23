It’s not too late! You can even register on voting day, Nov. 3. BUT you must do it in person at the office of your city or township clerk. But since the Clerk is super busy on election day, it’s kinder and safer to register before then.
To prove you’re eligible to vote and your residence is correctly matched to that location, you need to be a U.S. citizen and prove you reside that specific location. Bring any of these with you, showing your name and current address--a digital copy or paper copy of documents:
Michigan driver’s license or state ID
Current utility bill
Bank statement
Paycheck or government check
Other government document
You also must be 18 years of age on voting day; a U.S. citizen; not currently serving a sentence in jail or prison; and a resident of your city or township for at least 30 days by Nov. 3. Have questions? Look online at
As a result of a 2018 ballot initiative, this is the first time Michigan residents are allowed to register up to 8 pm on election day. But DO NOT go directly to your polling place if you are not registered. You MUST go to your city or township clerk.
And if you’re smart, you’ll go RIGHT AWAY and not wait. Avoid lines or feeling unsafe from crowds!
When you are registered, you can (up through Nov. 2) request an absentee ballot and vote right there, or if you are several days earlier, you can take the absentee ballot home, research online at vote 411.org to help you fill it out, and bring it back to the designated office or drop box for your clerk.
Margot Haynes
Montague