“If you have your health, you have everything.” This thought is most often on the minds of people who have lost, at least temporarily, their good health, and now appreciate it more.
President Trump must believe he will always have good health, because he doesn’t really understand the above idea. Just this last week, he apparently assumes that everyone else has good health, and he doesn’t need to worry about others’ health here in the United States.
First he refused to release the needed respirators to help with this virus pandemic. He says he wishes to wait to see if they are really needed. Has his ears closed to the many governors of states who are pleading for these and other medical supplies? The governors are predicting needing 10’s of thousands of respirators. He asked auto manufacturers to begin making these devices, but then he refuses to release the spares. Apparently he is confused. Does he listen to the Centers for Disease Control or his own doctor expert? Of course, we all know that this know-all President first called this terrible plague a “hoax,” and later said that the whole thing would be over by Easter, but I thought that he might have learned, and I guess like many others in the country, I have been fooled.
Second our healthy leader called for the relaxing of the auto emission standards. These standards are already accepted and demanded by several of our states. The states recognize the importance of these standards for our climate and our air quality. Does our president live in a bubble? Oh, I forgot for a minute, he also thought that climate change was another “hoax.” And he installed a secretary for the Environmental Protection Agency who promoted the demise of this critical group.
I hope that our Representative Huizenga is doing what he can to disagree with this mistaken president. If not, these are 2 healthy politicians who don’t deserve the vote of the rest of us, who care about healthy people.
Frank Hollister
Whitehall