I support the federal & state governments’ distributing taxpayers’ money back to them via emergency checks within these mandates: no business or individual who paid no federal or state income tax any year in the last decade will get money. No subsidized corporation or business will get money. No business or corporation indebted to a government will get money. No business or corporation will get money if it used its previous bail-outs to buy back its own stock, or pay its executives’ salaries or bonuses. (They can borrow money at low interest rates by using company assets as collateral). If business/corporations qualify for government money, it will be only an interest-free loan to be repaid in full within five years of the last death from COVID-19 in the USA. Businesses headquartered offshore or overseas are not eligible to receive government money.
Fair is fair. Uncle Sam isn’t an ATM. The billionaires have enjoyed their free rides. Now the common- garden-style tax-paying people must be helped first & foremost.
Edith Stubbs
Whitehall