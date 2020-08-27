I’m for President Trump. I wasn’t, but with him repeating his lies(telling me enough times makes me a believer) and boasting about his accomplishments, I’m WITH him!
We are safer internationally; he’s insulted China, our allies in Europe, NATO, the World Health Organization, but they would not hesitate to come to help if we need them. And he hasn’t condemned Russia for marching into Ukraine nor for interfering with our election—so Russia will certainly help if asked.
Nationally: he likes all who fully agree with him, but his actions say that we shouldn’t like: African Americans, Mexican Americans, Asian Americans, women, right? Then calling federal troops when citizens protest his and our nation’s bigotry, makes us safer, right? And if he lies or insults anyone, that’s ok, because it’s alright for him to stand on the 1st Amendment, just not others.
Environmentally, he brought in a man to lead the EPA, who previously wanted to close it, then loosened of business rules allowing more pollution, rolling back guidelines which are supposed to protect earth.
Business was great until the pandemic, so Mr. Trump deserves credit here. Even though the rich are getting richer and the poor are falling further from decent incomes, it’s really the fault of those Democrats, the poor people themselves, the pandemic, or really anyone who disagrees with Trump.
Surely, it’s clear whom to support in Nov. Excuse the lies, the insults, the disrespect shown to leaders, and the lack of attention to poverty and health problems and that “hoax” of a pandemic.
Frank Hollister
Whitehall