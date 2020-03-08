I feel compelled to write on the immigration topic. So many of the left wingers, right wingers, and bird brainers have said that we need to do more to help those people from other countries trying to get to the good old USA. I say, no way.
And I have the perfect example right here in my own family! My grandmother’s family was English. My great-great grandparents in another branch were Irish. And on my ma’s side, her grandparents and ancestors were all German. Now these people weren’t so bad, but their offspring are another story!
Among my family are several questionable occupations: plumber, teacher, school principal, roofer, real estate agent, farmer, cook, psychologist, minister, airline pilot, diver, restauranteur, baker, auto mechanic, librarian, surveyor, physician, psychiatrist, and genetic counselor. Who really needs to know how many chromosomes one has?
Wouldn’t it have been much better if my ancestors had stayed in their own countries?
So, ok, if you decide that we should let a few of these foreigners into America, just because they are trying to avoid torture, poverty, or persecution, do we have to make it easy for them? Don’t dare use the idea of spending a tenth of the proposed increase to our defense budget to hire more judges and support people: we don’t want to reduce the waiting times and the waiting misery. Let them really appreciate finally getting in!
We should write to our elected officials to keep the process slow, miserable, expensive, etc. Probably the Democrats are more to thank for the slowness we already have: I think there are more immigrants among that group, and they know how vile are their relatives back home, groups of rapists and murderers. They don’t want them either.
Did anyone check on the lineage of Sen. Stabenow, Sen. Peters, Rep. Huizenga, or especially Mr. Trump? Is he from immigrant stock, or was his family among the natives back before the Mayflower?
Keep America Great! Keep out the foreigners.
Frank Hollister
Whitehall