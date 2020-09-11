I appreciate the effort of the White Lake Beacon (9/6/20 issue) to cover public concerns about the threat from “Flower Creek Swine CAFO”, located about two miles from Lake Michigan. However, the big picture got lost in the wealth of detail needed to fully understand what Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations (CAFOs) mean to our area.
The main message is that Flower Creek, emptying into Lake Michigan a mile north of Meinert Park, is already polluted: Too polluted for anyone to be swimming in its waters.
Big Flower Creek Association (BCFA) along with Reviving our American Democracy (ROAD) and its many generous donors funded research on Flower Creek starting in 2018. Based on this work, our State Government through EGLE (Dept. of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy) in 2020 declared Flower Creek “impaired” and reported this to the national EPA. This means farmers should take care not to over-apply animal waste in the watershed.
With up to 4,000 pigs at a time producing massive amounts of urine and feces, Flower Creek Swine CAFO must get rid of thousands of gallons of waste—with its disease-carrying potential—by selling or giving it to local farmers to use on their land in north Muskegon County and south Oceana County. This increases the dangers to local waters.
Such huge amounts of CAFO waste are one reason the western area of Lake Erie was also declared impaired (dangerously polluted) in 2018. Its algae growth actually threatened the drinking water of Toledo a few years ago.
Local vigilance can help our Michigan EGLE environmental leaders protect rivers and the Great Lakes. That’s why ROAD encourages the public to be informed about these issues--as well as to be careful about swimming in impaired waters feeding into Lake Michigan.
Margot Haynes, Board Member of ROAD, Montague, Michigan