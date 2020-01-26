My name is Susan Newton and I’m a retired life-long member of this community.

I think it’s very important for the Impeachment trial to be thorough, allowing all relevant documents and witnesses to be a part of the process. As with any situation where there is a question of wrong-doing, every effort must be made to uncover the truth, either to confirm suspicions or exonerate the accused. Anything less will forever leave doubts, on both sides.

For all congress members involved, I ask you: What do you want history to say about you? What do you want your legacy to be? What example do you want to set, for your parents, siblings, children, and grandchildren?

This is so much bigger than “winning” or “losing”. This is about character and integrity.

Do the right thing.

Susan Newton

Muskegon