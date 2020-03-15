We are the Lexus Eco Challenge team at Whitehall Middle School. This winter, we were chosen as one of two winning middle schools from our 14-state region in the Air & Climate Challenge for our project encouraging people to reduce their use of disposable paper products. We also raised over $200 for the Michigan DNR Happy Little Trees Program which grows and plants native trees in our state parks.

In the Final Challenge round, we are competing against 15 other middle schools from across the U.S. Our main goal in this round is to inform people about how climate change is affecting animals and their habitats. We chose polar bears to represent this problem because climate change is causing Arctic ice to melt which reduces polar bear habitat and opportunities for them to hunt. On February 27th, which was International Polar Bear Day, we hosted a Whiteout at our school, and 58% of our students and teachers wore white to raise awareness of this issue. We are encouraging people to take the thermostat challenge and turn their thermostats down at least two degrees in the winter and raise it two degrees in the summer to lower their carbon footprint. Not only will you help polar bears, but you will save money too! If you would like more informaion about the thermostat challenge, you can visit Polar Bears International’s website at https://polarbearsinternational.org/get-involved/thermostat-challenge/. In case you are thinking “Well, I don’t really care about polar bears,”, you should know that climate change will affect people too. Climate change is making extreme weather events--like the recent deadly tornado in Nashville, Tennessee--more powerful and unpredictable. If you would like to take the thermostat challenge to make a difference, you can pick up a free thermostat sticker that we designed at one of these locations: Whitehall Middle School office, Whitehall City Hall, Montague City Hall, and the White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce. If you want to do more, you can volunteer for climate action activities by contacting Tanya Cabala with the West Michigan Environmental Action Council at tcabala@wmeac.org.

Sincerely,

WMS Climate Justice League:

Adalyn Britton

Mackenzie Cregg

Lianne Fagan

Grace McDowell

Kaiden Sylvester

McKayla Tyers

Tyler Van Antwerp