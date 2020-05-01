The COVID-19 virus is A zoonotic disease. It started in the live animal markets of China, as did Asian flu and SARS.
When animals are slaughtered their pathogens may jump over to humans
HIV/AIDS and Ebola come from the bushmeat trade in Africa. Mad cow disease came from Britain, and swine flu comes from our country.
Maybe the animals are finally saying it’s payback. If humanity would give up on eating animal flesh we probably would not have to face a new killer virus every few years.
Duncan Myers
Grand Haven