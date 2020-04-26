Each year the Muskegon County Bar Association sponsors the annual Law Day event.
The event includes an elementary art contest, middle school essay contest and a high school speech contest. Winners can earn money and scholarships.
This years event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Below are two essays that would have been submitted to the event had it taken place.
For the essay contest the students were asked to answer the question, “Recognizing that we are celebrating the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage, has America now reached full equality in the voting franchise, or is there still more work to be done?”
Extend the Voting Franchise
By Richard Kroll, Grade 8 student, NBC Middle School
When the Constitution was ratified in 1788, the nation’s voting franchise extended only to property-owning white males. In the centuries since, great strides have been made to decrease existing disenfranchisement. However, I believe that there are still ways that voter suppression can legally exist and there’s still work to do even with the progress we’ve made.
The 14th amendment, ratified in 1868, states in section two that if the right to vote is denied to any male inhabitant over 21 years old, the state’s “basis of representation therein shall be reduced in the proportion” unless the person has taken part in “rebellion or other crime” or isn’t a citizen. The age was brought down to 18 by the 26th amendment. The 14th amendment is written in such form that doesn’t specify race and so I believe it almost gave blacks the right to vote. The 15th amendment solidifies this right, however, by stating that the right to vote cannot be denied to a person “on account of race, color, or previous condition of servitude--”. Some states gave women the right to vote before the 19th amendment made women’s suffrage national in 1920, stating that the right to vote cannot be denied “on account of sex.”
Some states introduced things such as poll taxes (which were prohibited by the 24 amendment in 1964 but were practiced until 1966), literacy tests, the privatisation of political parties and restricting blacks from joining, and employed intimidation to diminish the number of blacks who voted and their political power. These were largely remedied with the Voting Rights Act of 1965. Things such as these make it appear as though everyone can vote easily.
However, in 2000, a federal court ruled that citizens of U.S. territories like Puerto Rico cannot vote in federal elections. The Shelby County, Alabama vs Holder Supreme Court case in 2013 ruled in a 5-4 vote that some parts, more specifically sections 5 and 4b, of the Voting Rights Act were unconstitutional, violating the tenth amendment by infringing the state’s powers. Some have criticized the ruling, saying it makes it easier to reduce the number of people that are part of the minority who vote. Voting locations closing changes the closest location for many people which can reduce voter turnout. Many of the 1,000 voting places closed within the five years following the ruling were in largely African-American counties, so the number of people in the minority in these counties who vote decreased. Early voting was also reduced and stricter ID requirements were implemented. Some states have introduced other laws that suppressed voters.
While the United States has made large strides towards complete equality in voting rights, I believe that, even with the expanded voting franchise and illegalization of restrictive acts, the denial of the right to vote to citizens of U.S. territories and the existing methods of voter suppression of minorities prove that there is still work to be done if we are to ever achieve full equality.
Your Vote- Your Voice- Our Equality
By Simon Morse, 8th Grade Student at NBC Middle School
Do you and your neighbors have an equal opportunity to vote, despite factors such as race, class, gender, and immigration status? I believe the answer is yes! While America started out only extending the voting privilege to land-owning men, America has since expanded the right to vote to all citizens. The 14th, 15th, and 19th amendments, along with a handful of acts have been implemented to extend the voting privilege to all citizens; we as a nation currently do not disenfranchise any people or people groups. America no longer experiences voter suppression; the only prerequisites to voting are: you must be 18 years or older and an American citizen. America has reached its core democratic value of voting equality.
According to the United States Census Bureau, we as a nation have increased voting by 11 percentage points from 2014 to 2018 during midterm elections.This historic jump proves that we are sufficient in our voting rights. The latest statistics show women voters outnumber men voters and naturalized citizens vote more often than natural born citizens. People of all classes have slightly increased in voting percentages.
The use of alternative voting options such as Absentee Ballots, All Mail Voting, and Early Voting Days in America have also increased. From 2002 to 2018 alternative method usage has increased by 25.6 percentage points in the country. Georgia has been criticized for disenfranchising voters and for having too few alternate voting options; however, from 2014 to 2018 it placed third of all states for its increased voting rate. The top three states have increased by 21 percentage points or more. During the 2018 midterm election, 40% of all voters used alternative voting methods. These facts prove that America is not lacking in alternative voting options for those who can’t make it to the polls. The Supreme Court has made this clear with the court case Shelby County vs Holder. The court decided that portions of the Voting Rights Act are unconstitutional and unnecessary to our present voting situation, thereby saying that all people have equal voting rights.
Despite the fact that several states have implemented tighter voter restrictions since 2010, there is ample evidence that points to an equal voting system in America. America has obtained equal voting rights for all. With the voting amendments and acts in place and the variety of alternative voting options there is no reason, no excuse for anyone not to vote. All American, adult citizens have the privilege of choosing to vote with equal access. Franklin D. Roosevelt said it well, “Nobody will ever deprive the American people of the right to vote except the American people themselves and the only way they could do this is by not voting.”
