My 44-year-community journalism career has been completely focused on building community by informing, entertaining and inspiring the readers of the publications for which I worked.

My first four years were spent in St. Ignace, Michigan. Then the next three were spent in Shelby and Hart, and for the past 37 years, for the White Lake Beacon in Montague and Whitehall.

These past 37 years I learned much about community while trying to promote it in the pages of The White Lake Beacon.

I learned how a community stands by its family, friends and neighbors during good times and bad.

The community members hold up those suffering from illness or economic stresses, and those who have suffered loss — at times through a tragedy.

They have helped celebrate the achievements and efforts of fellow members.

And, friends, neighbors and family have encouraged our youth to be their best, supporting the schools and educational non-profits. I’ve always been impressed with how the community has given young people opportunities to be successful in athletics, arts and academics. It’s those opportunities which challenge them to be their best.

Our churches and their members, I believe, help fuel the feeling of community by supporting each other and reaching out to those in need.

I am honored that people have trusted me to tell their stories in the pages of the newspaper, even in difficult circumstances.

And, in those 37 years I’ve worked with some amazing people at the Beacon, and have felt fortunate to help launch the journalism career of several young people. They’ve served this community, and others, well.

It’s been a blessing to be a part of the community and I intend to continue be a part of it even though it will no longer be as editor of the Beacon. That role ended April 13 when the Whitehall office was closed.

Since then I have experienced the support of the community, with cards of appreciation coming in my mail daily. They will be cherished.

The White Lake area is truly a community in every sense of the word.

Greg Means

Whitehall