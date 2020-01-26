I live in Whitehall, but attend Montague NBC. A few of my friends that go to Whitehall told me they got light up reflectors for their backpacks. The point of these reflectors is so passing by vehicles can see them better.

This idea is great. With the recent accident occurring in the RP area any way to keep us students safe is great. Today, I write because, like I said, I do school of choice. This means my step-dad/mom drives me to school.

The other day we counted 15 kids walking in very low lighted streets and having to cross Colby Street during morning rush. How come those students don’t get a reflector for their backpacks? Was there only a budget for so many? If so, what can be done to get more for the walkers? I will help raise the money if needed. All students should have equal access to these reflectors.

Benjamin Hayes

Whitehall